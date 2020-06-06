The America I knew

A wave of protests and violence has erupted in the United States following the death of an African-American, George Floyd, in Minneapolis when a beefy white policeman planted his knee on the victim’s neck for nine minutes. This is bloody murder; it can in no way be described by any other, softer, term.

It brings to mind how a similar, potentially explosive, crisis was defused relatively peaceably 51 years ago. The 1968 spring was marked by the assassinations of Rev Martin Luther King and senator Robert F Kennedy. City after city witnessed violent race riots in the summer, with black ...