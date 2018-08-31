The art of fine dining

I’m a sucker for a sit-down dinner, served course by course, with appropriate crockery and cutlery — alas, the preserve mostly of official banquets where the meal itself counts for little, or the occasional corporate jamboree that is likely to be stiff and uneven because there’s an agenda — and speeches — that accompany most such meals.

It was a pleasure, therefore, to be seated in a civilised manner at the home of a retired diplomat whose wife had taken the trouble of laying out an elegant feast, even though we behaved like barbarians at the table. No, not ...