The balancing act

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to frame rules for the moderation of social media and to file an affidavit detailing the same within three weeks. The observation was in connection with the transfer of various cases pertaining to the linking of Aadhaar with social media accounts.

In effect, this would imply that the identity of every Indian social media user would be available to the government. Even otherwise, the government had been attempting to force major social media platforms to provide methods for content to be traced to the originating ...