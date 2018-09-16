The best of the rest

Unlike the celebrated Iranian refugee Mehran Nasseri whose botched Paris transit in 1988 resulted in an 18-year residence at Charles De Gaulle airport, most air passengers would be quite happy if they never had to deal with airports at all — whether it be lumpen security officials, overpriced food, sloth-slow immigration or taxi rip-offs.

Some places like Sanya Phoenix International Airport, unburdened by WiFi or air-conditioning, further discourage lingering travellers by actually closing the airport and fastening a chain around the entrance doors when there is a lull in flights. At ...