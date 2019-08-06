The big GST question

If there is one original sin that this government has committed, one which lies underneath the extensive economic malaise we see in the economy today, it is how it has failed to properly structure and implement the goods and services tax or GST. Let us pause to remember what the GST was supposed to be. It was supposed to be a single-rate tax, which would considerably ease the burden on taxpayers.

It would reduce the paperwork that they have to perform. A drastic reduction in compliance costs, together with a greater reliance on electronic tracking, would increase compliance. That, ...