The big push, finally

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has finally set the ball rolling on strategic disinvestment. According to the plan, the government will sell its shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Container Corporation of India (Concor), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Ltd (THDCIL), and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO).

While THDCIL and NEEPCO will be taken over by NTPC, the government will sell its stake in BPCL and SCI with transfer of control. In Concor, the government will not sell its entire stake but will ...