The big questions in streaming music

Should content licensing be statutory or voluntary? That is the question a Bombay High Court ruling in May this year raises. In a case filed by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries against Airtel’s music app Wynk, it held that Wynk cannot store or use music owned by Tips without its consent.

Justice S J Kathawalla held that Section 31D of the Copyright Act does not extend to internet broadcasting — that it only covers broadcasting through radio and television. That means over-the-top streaming services (OTTs) or music apps that want to use say Saregama’s music need to ...