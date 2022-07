The bizarre hounding of former vice-president Hamid Ansari

The smear campaign against former vice-president again demonstrates how (BJP) can cross every propriety to influence public discourse. Two back-to-back press conferences, amplified by social media and an article by the party spokesperson in a national newspaper make the outlandish claim that the former vice-president was in touch with an agent of Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The charges are based on the claims of a Pakistani journalist who enjoys little credibility in his own country. He has now recanted, saying that he neither met the former vice-president privately nor was he invited to India by him. But there is no let up from the BJP in the tirade against the former Vice-President.

