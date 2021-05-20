The confidence that proved disastrous

Three things were required from the Indian government in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic: First, to take the threat seriously, to emphasise responsible behaviour and to ensure that no large gatherings were permitted; second, to use the initial time to prepare and strengthen the health care system in anticipation of the coming waves; and third, to vaccinate as many Indians as quickly as possible, the only real defence against a virus with no cure.

Let us examine the record on each in turn. On the first, the government appeared to think that the pandemic was a one-time event ...