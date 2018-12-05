The cost of being wrong

When the Satyam scam broke in 2009, Maytas Infra and Maytas Properties, owned by Satyam promoter B Ramalinga Raju and his family, had just started to make inroads into infrastructure creation in the country. Some in the group believed Maytas was an unlucky choice of name because it was Satyam spelled backwards, and hence the attempt to take over the company by Satyam proved inauspicious for the group.

Both Maytas Infra and Maytas Properties were taken over by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) group which was also a shareholder in Maytas Infra. With Maytas ...