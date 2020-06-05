The Covid-19 deniers

As we enter the third month of the Covid-19 pandemic, I find that the disease is inching frighteningly close. For the time has come when people one knows, or at least knows if, are contracting the infection.

Co­n­ver­sations with the families of people who have tested positive have made me realise that the virus may infect one person but its impact is borne by every single member of his/her household. This was brought home to me early this week, when Seema called me. She used to be a cook until she found a more lucrative job as a medical attendant. “I lost my job as soon ...