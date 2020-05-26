The Covid curve

India entered the list of top 10 countries on the number of Covid-19 cases this week. Since the number of new cases continues to increase, the country is not yet at the cusp after which things start getting better. The rate of doubling may be coming down, but most countries have crossed the next hurdle when the daily count declines. India is yet to get there.

If cases double again in the next 15-20 days, India could well have the fourth-largest number of cases in the world. There are two additional points of worry. First, the positivity rate has risen sharply. Second, the declarations that ...