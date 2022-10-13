The crises we choose: Global recession, war or energy?

The annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are normally occasions where the establishment reinforces its faith in these institutions and the policy ecosystem presents its latest box of clever policy gadgets. This time is different because the world has changed. Two of these changes have caught the attention of the rich world. The need to urgently address the coming global recession, which, given war and elevated energy prices will likely be accompanied by high core inflation, has brought forth commentary from the best and the brightest and an expectation that multilateral institutions will rise to the challenge even if national governments falter.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 23:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU