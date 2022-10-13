JUST IN
The crises we choose: Global recession, war or energy?
Global inflation: Aggressive monetary tightening is not inevitable
FDI and the ordinary Indian
Macro policy for uncertain times
Growing importance of employer brands
Effective directors display the art of healthy scepticism
GST's secret sauce: Tax collections continue to surge but for how long?
Do we really need the e-rupee?
The rupee and foreign reserves: The larger story
Festive cheer lifts consumer mood
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Global inflation: Aggressive monetary tightening is not inevitable
Business Standard

The crises we choose: Global recession, war or energy?

The pandemic has increased the global extreme poverty rate from an estimated 8.4 per cent in 2019 to 9.3 per cent in 2020. But the rich country ecosystem is noticeably silent on this

Topics
BS Opinion | Recession | Global economy

Rathin Roy 

Follow this columnist
Rathin Roy

The annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are normally occasions where the establishment reinforces its faith in these institutions and the policy ecosystem presents its latest box of clever policy gadgets. This time is different because the world has changed. Two of these changes have caught the attention of the rich world. The need to urgently address the coming global recession, which, given war and elevated energy prices will likely be accompanied by high core inflation, has brought forth commentary from the best and the brightest and an expectation that multilateral institutions will rise to the challenge even if national governments falter.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 23:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.