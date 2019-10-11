The cult of children

For the embarrassingly sycophantic Indian media, last month’s United Nations general assembly was all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the only global leader the rest of the world wanted to hear from was Greta Thunberg.

The teenage Swedish activist has become the cynosure of a global movement to hold governments to account for their promises to cut carbon emissions. In New York, at the UN Climate Action Summit, Thunberg admonished the world’s leaders for playing fast and loose with the futures of the young, for focusing on money and politics when all the science points ...