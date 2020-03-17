The curious case of an upset FM & an apologetic banker

You must have come across the audio and video clips of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman giving vent to her frustrations at Rajnish Kumar, the boss of the nation’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), and calling the “bank for every Indian” “heartless” and “inefficient”.

She purportedly made these comments at a closed-door meeting at the Khanapara exhibition ground in Gu­wahati on February 27. Besides public sector bankers, finance minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and the bureaucrats of the department of financial services ...