The dam crisis

The government’s decision to allocate an additional Rs 34.66 billion to strengthen select dams is a good step towards mitigating the potential danger of devastation due to dam failures. The funds are meant to cover the revised cost of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) for its extended period till 2020 to work on 198 dams in seven states.

The country has as many as 5,254 large dams, besides many more medium and small barrages, and the present scheme is grossly inadequate for the task. Going by indications, about 700 more dams might be taken up for fortifying during ...