The dark horse of Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana’s stock had been rising for some time but last week, the deal was sealed when it was revealed that his latest film, Badhaai Ho, surpassed Bahubali 2 in earnings. Box office success is one thing but to outdo what has been a singular cultural phenomenon spanning the breadth of the country takes some derring-do.

Mr Khurrana’s rise from theatre actor to video jockey to Bollywood star is not the most uncommon template for Bollywood success — Shah Rukh Khan started in TV — but it is his tenacity and choice of roles that are noteworthy. He waited ...