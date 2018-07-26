The decline and fall of Brand Ivanka

The daughter of the world’s most powerful politician has decided to shut down her fashion line. That story could well be a case study in the destruction of brand value.

The official reason Ivanka Trump, first daughter and senior White House advisor, has offered for this closure is to focus “for the foreseeable future” on work she is doing in Washington. What work? Public policy is the vague answer but nobody knows for sure. In his 18 months in power, her father does not appear to have valued her counsel on climate change, healthcare, women’s rights or LGBT ...