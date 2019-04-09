The digital divide

Exercise make us happier than money”, says the headline. It was one of the half a dozen stories on the Stylist website this Monday. The magazine that sells 403,000 copies is doing well in its digital avatar says Ella Dolphin, CEO, The Stylist Group.

The thing that worked was “voice and purpose,” which Dolphin spoke about at length at Campaign’s Digital Media Strategies 2019 in London last week. It was the specificity of what Stylist offers, a clear, no-nonsense voice on feminism with a twist, which appealed to almost all of us sitting in the room. The ...