The discourse on the economy has been hijacked by the bond market types

The government thinks its side of the reforms story is not being heard and therefore discussed. But whose fault is it? Many would say that the government has not been able to communicate effectively. But that is only partly true. The fact is that in the last 15 years India’s economic policy story has been hijacked by the bond market types.

I don’t know why this has happened but it is an extraordinary and unwelcome change in the discourse on economic issues in India. Much, if not all, of it is now about finance. It is as if the real sector doesn’t exist. Even within ...