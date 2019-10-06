The effect of tax cuts has dissipated

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acted as expected by implementing its sixth successive rate cut and pulling the repurchase rate (or repo) down to 5.15 per cent. However, the market response was negative. The cut was discounted before it happened. Many investors feel that it doesn’t address the issue of soft demand. The central bank also cut its forecast for 2019-20 which was, again, expected.

Global growth is easing down. Gold prices are up on safe haven demand. Crude prices are down upon slowing demand. Industrial commodity prices are also down. The dollar is stronger. Bond ...