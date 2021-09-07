The employment dividend from exports

India’s exports of merchandise goods are booming. In the first five months of 2021-22, exports at $164 billion were 67 per cent higher than the same period of 2020-21. Of course, this growth rate was helped by the low base effect. Last year, in April-August 2020, exports fell by 26 per cent to $98 billion.

The recovery, therefore, was huge. More importantly, exports of $164 billion in April-August 2021 were 23 per cent more than those in the same months of 2019. Such healthy growth rates in India’s exports have not been seen for more than a decade. One might still argue ...