The end of Sri Lanka as we know it?

In a move that was not a surprise, earlier this week President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced snap general elections in Sri Lanka. The island will go to the polls to elect a new Parliament on April 25.

Till then the current prime minister and the president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, will continue in saddle with 16 Cabinet ministers although they will not be able to take substantive policy decisions. The election is likely to sharpen ethnic and religious tensions, despite the superficial impression of political stability. The last general elections were held on August 17, 2015. ...