The forgotten promise of India

Article 15 of the Constitution reads: “Subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion.” On December 13, 2015, Rediff interviewed the man who would go on to become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (“Yogi Adityanath proposes anti-conversion law, without ban on ‘reconversion’’). “We have reconverted several lakh Muslims and Christians over the past ten years,” he claimed, ...