The future of impact investing

As we conclude an eventful decade of profound social, economic and political transformation, and enter a new one full of more uncertainties, how do we assess the state of the Indian impact investing sector at this juncture? The period assumes significance because it has been 10 years since the microfinance crisis.

How do we then assess the potential of impact investing to help the country achieve our 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets over the next decade? Today, there are three major trends shaping the development finance space which will together determine the future ...