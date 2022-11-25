The game is lost

Babu Mani, who was captain of the team some 35 years ago, died a forlorn but perhaps not impecunious death at an early age of 59. Prominent newspapers had not covered it. Not in Delhi at least. His being penurious would not have been surprising. Many Indian footballers, famous ones to boot, passed away in those circumstances. But when in India, more so in Calcutta, was part of a certain socio-cultural frame, the unnoticed death of a player who had once achieved stardom would be inconceivable.