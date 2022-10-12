The glare on moonlighting: It needs creative solutions

Moonlighting has come into the public glare over the past two months, suggesting that IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies urgently need to address the issue head-on and realistically. First, delivery start-up Swiggy made headlines in August by announcing a formal “moonlighting policy” for its employees. Then late last month, sacked 300 employees for allegedly working secretly for competitors. Wipro’s Rishad Premji, who has been criticised by a section of IT sector employees for his actions, stoutly described the practice as “cheating”. This week, Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s largest IT services company described moonlighting as an “ethical issue” that went against the company’s core values. This flurry of news over a practice that comes with distinct negative connotations suggests that moonlighting is widespread and probably became endemic during the mass work-from-home routine imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The debate, with unequivocal comments on both sides, suggests that moonlighting is an issue of serious concern for the . More so because gig contracts are increasingly becoming the norm in this cost-conscious business. All of this calls for HR departments to rethink their policies and rework contracts to address the problem creatively.