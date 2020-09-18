The global teacher: Duolingo CEO on nudging people to learn a language

Plenty has changed with Duolingo since I first came across the online language site in 2016. But the same cannot be said about Luis von Ahn, the man behind it, whom I met the same year during his first visit to India.

Now 42, he still looks like he’s not that far back out of college, despite Zoom and its ability to impart an unflattering depiction to all and sundry (will Leonardo DiCaprio also look less appealing on Zoom, I wonder). It’s either my steadily failing eyesight or his unfailing gym routine, not having missed a single day on the treadmill in the last six years ...