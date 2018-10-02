The globality of Swachh Bharat

October 2 this year is the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and also the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

India is hosting major stakeholders of global sanitation — ministers of sanitation from over 50 countries, heads of various multilateral organisations, led by the secretary general of the United Nations, and experts and policymakers in the field from around the world — at the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention or MGISC (from September 29 to October 2) in Delhi. The MGISC promises to be one of the largest and most ...