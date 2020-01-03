The good cop-bad cop routine

Dear reader, I cannot begin the new year with a lie, so let me tell you that I went to sleep not at the midnight hour, as I had promised, but at dawn, accompanied by a hangover, and full of guilt as I had office to attend (for which I was naturally late). And since I intend to be transparently honest this year, let me tell you that the blame for this lies not with me but with my wife.

Our friends say that my wife and I operate like the good cop-bad cop of Hollywood movies, which might sound glamorous, but they are only trying to be insulting. So, when a friend called to say we should spend ...