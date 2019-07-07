Writing on Union Budget two days after it was presented is a predicament akin to that of Larry Fortensky, the US construction worker — seventh and last husband of Elizabeth Taylor (by her eighth marriage). On their honeymoon in 1991 at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, Fortensky knew well what exactly he was expected to do but his challenge was how to be different from Taylor’s previous husbands.

On a serious note, let’s focus on the good, the not-so-good and the tricky parts of Modi 2.0 government’s first Budget. The good part is sticking to the path ...