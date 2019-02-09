The great disruptor

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma marked a number of firsts for Netflix when the 2019 Oscar nominations were announced. The black-and-white, autobiographical drama not only received the streamer's first best picture nomination, but also nabbed its first nominations for best director, best actress in a leading role, original screenplay, foreign-language film, production design, sound editing and sound mixing.

In all, Netflix’s Spanish-language production received an incredible 10 nominations. Netflix has also joined the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), which is the ...