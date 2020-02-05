The great expectations challenge

There is a lot that needs to be fixed in Indian economy. Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget speech was never going to provide a solution to all problems. In fact, some of the most pressing structural reforms relate to the factor markets — amending land acquisition laws, changing labour codes and re­booting the banking system.

The first two are clearly off Budget. The third has been addressed through recapitalisation but the key to reform is more structural, requiring ei­ther divestment or genuine autonomy, neither of which can be dealt with in the Budget. The ...