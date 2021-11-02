The green issues of tomorrow

Over a hundred global leaders and several thousand representatives of various countries have gathered in Glasgow for the COP26 Climate Change Conference to thrash out new national targets and commitments that will keep the world from warming up dangerously over the next two decades. The debates over the next two weeks will focus on reducing the use of fossil fuels, cutting down greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing the world’s carbon sinks.

Even while these efforts are underway, new threats to the environment are cropping up. Some of these have not received the attention they ...