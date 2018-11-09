The group keeps ownership and management separate, says Adi Godrej

As we enter the sprawling Godrej facilities in the Mumbai suburb of Vikhroli to meet group chairman Adi Godrej for our lunch meeting, the first thing we notice are the changes taking place. A landscaped garden, the under-construction buildings and the new headquarters all suggest that it is no longer a conservative, 121-year-old group.

Tall structures have replaced the understated three-storeyed buildings, announcing the group’s real estate ambitions. Godrej One, the new 11-storeyed headquarters is the first building under The Trees, a mixed-use development master plan, which will ...