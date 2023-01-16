The growing divide

If more compelling evidence is needed of widening inequality in India, the latest global wealth report of Oxfam, a non-government organisation, offers some compelling proof. Released on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, that annual celebration of wealth, the report, titled “Survival of the Richest: The India Story”, shows that just 5 per cent of the Indians own more than 60 per cent of the country’s wealth and the bottom 50 per cent share just 3 per cent. India’s rich appear to have done well for themselves during the Covid years, the study found, with the number of billionaires increasing from 102 in 2020 to 166 in 2022. In that period, the study calculates that India’s billionaires saw their wealth surge 121 per cent, or about Rs 2.5 crore every minute. This is a remarkable increase in wealth at the top of the pyramid at a time when the economy has suffered and unemployment remains rife.
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 22:21 IST
