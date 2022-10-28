The health operator: Meet Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals

With our meeting cancelled at least twice because of mismatched travel schedules on both sides, when Sangita Reddy has a window for a quick coffee while passing through Mumbai, it is quickly confirmed. We schedule to meet at the coffee shop in the lobby at the St Regis Hotel in Worli. I arrive early, and first. Reddy arrives later, but on time. Dressed in a flowing purple outfit, matched with what looks like a Basra pearl necklace and designer shoes, the youngest of the four Apollo sisters looks very different from her photos.