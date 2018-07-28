The Imran story

Many fast bowlers have kept excellent form at 30. Malcolm Marshall did it, and so did Dennis Lillee, though the Australian had lost some of his earlier speed owing to repeated back problems but made up for that by scaling up his swing.

But never has a fast bowler, at least not since Larwood, reached his peak at 30, in pace as well as swing, in the way Imran Khan did in the 1982-83 series against India in Pakistan. Such was his venom that Lala Amarnath had remarked that he had never seen such a “combination of pace and swing”. Those who saw Imran bowling in that December (1982) ...