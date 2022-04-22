The Indian Entitled Service

A Standing Committee of the Rajya Sabha wants the government to recruit more IAS officers. This recommendation is there in Paragraph 3.6 of its 112th report. This is what the paragraph says.

I am quoting it in full. “The Committee observes that there is a huge shortage of more than 1,500 IAS officers in the country. The gap between the sanctioned strength and the in-position strength of IAS officers is as large as 104 in UP cadre, 94 in Bihar cadre and 87 in AGMUT cadre. The Committee is of the view that, bureaucracy deficit is, perhaps, compelling states to take recourse to ...