The indifferent market

Despite the scary increase in daily new cases and deaths in the second wave of Covid-19, and even as nearly every major state government has imposed activity restrictions, stock markets have barely moved. The few good indicators of economic activity that can be tracked on a daily/weekly basis show clear evidence of a sharp slowdown.

Petrol and diesel demand slowed sharply in the second half of April, and for the month as a whole, were 4 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, below the levels seen in April 2019. Power demand was higher than in April 2019, but only marginally so. The ...