The infra quotient in manifestos

What can we expect for the infrastructure sector under a new government? Party manifestos are hardly the best place to look for the most accurate understanding of what any government will do — they tend to be big on promises, and are tailored to grab the attention of the aam aadmi.

Still, it is heartening that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have treated the sector as important enough to merit a separate section in their respective manifestos. The BJP is the only one of the two to specify an investment number — Rs 1 trillion of capital investment by ...