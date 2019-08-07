The 'invisible' foreign hand

Despite having a significant and ever growing volume of traffic, one of the disappointing aspects of India’s aviation history remains the fact that India is yet to produce a successful international carrier out of the country. Indian traffic has been cornered by airlines like Emirates, Singapore Airlines and a host of other international players, making this one of the biggest failures of India’s aviation sector.

In the 1930s, Air India started out with an impeccable service and was well poised to become the first successful carrier out of India. So well run was Air India ...