The irresistible charm of electric mobility

An ambitious target that envisions “India as a global hub of manufacturing of electric vehicles” has been announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey earlier proclaimed boldly: “It may not be unrealistic to visualise one of the Indian cities emerging as the Detroit of EVs in the future.” The word “leapfrog” is used often for electric mobility in India. Just as many people’s first phone was wireless, so can their first vehicle be electric, is the thinking behind those who want a radical shift in our commute ...