The key lessons from Kochhargate

Allowing the Srikrishna panel to have as much time as it wants to complete the probe was a masterstroke by the board. By doing this, it forced Kochhar to put in her papers. How? India’s banking law does not allow the boss of a bank to abstain from office for four months or more.

Kochhar, who went on her annual leave in June 2018 and later had to stay away for the completion of the probe, had no choice but to quit as the probe took its own time. It was a sort of bloodless coup which thwarted any ambition harboured by her to come back to the bank as CEO. A few days before the ...