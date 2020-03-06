The Keynesano virus

It is increasingly looking as if the world economy is in for a major deflation because of coming de­bt de­faults. The massive lo­ad of fi­nancial risk appears to be be­coming unsustainable. Why? To answer this question we first need to ask if anyone would hand over a machine gun to a monkey.

Yet, globally, this is what has happened after John Maynard Keynes wrote the most influential economics book of the 20th century. It said governments must spend money to increase aggregate demand when it fell below a certain level. He meant well, but he forgot that ...