The Korean wave has entered Indian homes

Last week, I discovered that Shah Rukh Khan and I have a thing in common. Our daughters are both secretly in love with South Korean men they haven’t actually met.

The 18-year-old Ms Khan recently revealed that she would like to date a certain Mr Kim Jun-myeon, alias Suho. Ms Pai, a few years younger, has not disclosed the identity of her crush, but your columnist suspects that it is one Mr Park Ji-min. If you are wondering who these guys are, why they’ve captured the hearts of our teenage children and why this might affect the future of Indo-Pacific geopolitics, read ...