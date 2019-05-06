The limits of facial recognition

Recognising people by visually scanning faces is something most human beings do automatically. It is a task computers have struggled to perform. But Face Recognition technology is improving and becoming more popular. Smartphone and PC users deploy FR to control access.

There are public-facing FR deployments in airports, public toilets, smart offices and apartment blocks. Police and security agencies use FR. Banks, malls, and supermarkets use CCTV systems and cities have large CCTV deployments in public areas, metro stations, municipal buildings, etc. Footage from these can be linked to ...