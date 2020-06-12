The lockdown's getting to me

5:45 am: My wife reads me a note from the RWA, “In view of rising coronavirus cases in the colony, walking on the roads and in the park is strictly prohibited.” 5:50 am: My wife says does the RWA expect the dog to do his business in the house. 6:00 am: She asks me what I’m still doing in the house. 6:10 am: The dog refuses to relieve himself on the roof. 6:30 am: I hope the mask will conceal my identity. 7:00 am: Message on my daughter-in-law’s friendly neighbourhood WhatsApp group, “Mr Singh was seen violating the rules and taking his dog for a walk.” ...