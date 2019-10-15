The long and the short of judgments

The question whether the mills of justice must grind slowly and exceedingly well, as the saying goes, or aim at swift decisions, is a matter of interminable debate. When the British Supreme Court gave a 20-page decision against their Prime Minister last month after a three-day hearing, some held it out as a model for our courts which grate petitioners for decades.

The issue before that court was comparatively simple though of high political consequence. Our Supreme Court has before it a batch of appeals and writ petitions which involve history, archaeology, religion, politics, and 20,000 ...