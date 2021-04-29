The manpower crisis

The devastation that has followed the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis has brought into sharp focus the need for contingency planning for providing oxygen, hospital beds, and medicine. Health planners should add one more to that list: Ways to mitigate the shortage of medical professionals.

In a recent webinar, cardiac surgeon and entrepreneur Devi Shetty gave details of the crisis that had escaped the attention of policymakers. He pointed out that for every one patient who tested positive it could be assumed that five to 10 people were infected but not tested. If approximately ...